Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Wooden Trellis Planter, Raised Garden Bed with Wheels and Bed
image 1 of Outsunny Wooden Trellis Planter, Raised Garden Bed with Wheels and Bedimage 2 of Outsunny Wooden Trellis Planter, Raised Garden Bed with Wheels and Bedimage 3 of Outsunny Wooden Trellis Planter, Raised Garden Bed with Wheels and Bedimage 4 of Outsunny Wooden Trellis Planter, Raised Garden Bed with Wheels and Bedimage 5 of Outsunny Wooden Trellis Planter, Raised Garden Bed with Wheels and Bed

Outsunny Wooden Trellis Planter, Raised Garden Bed with Wheels and Bed

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£85.99

£85.99/each

Outsunny Wooden Trellis Planter, Raised Garden Bed with Wheels and Bed
This Outsunny raised garden bed comes with a back trellis - grow plants, flowers, vegetables and let vines and more wrap themselves around the back. Wooden structure makes it strong, with a paint coating for gentle protection. Garden planter comes with fabric bag to hold the soil together, with four wheels for easy moving.
Trellis for climbing plants;Inner fabric bag provides good air permeability;Four wheels transport easliy;

View all Garden Décor

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here