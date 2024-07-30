HOMCOM Kick Scooter Fold Adjust 14+ w/ Dual Brake System Green

Upgrade your kick scooter in style from HOMCOM. Using aluminium to ensure a frame which is just as reliable as it is lightweight, the scooter is made with a wealth of impressive features for the ride: a three-level adjustable handlebar, a wide foot board, comfortable grip handles with a front and back brake – giving you two ways to stop whilst whizzing along. Safe as it is fun, two slip-resistant tyres pair with the shock mitigation system for a smooth and comfortable journey every time. A quick-fold design which allows it to be picked up and carried around easily. For children aged 14 years and above.