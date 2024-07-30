Bulldozer 12 Ton Hydraulic Log Splitter

Transform your log-splitting tasks with the Charles Bentley 12 Ton Heavy Duty Hydraulic Log Splitter. Designed for robust performance, this manual log splitter generates up to 12 tons of force, effortlessly slicing through stubborn logs. Its compact design and wheels facilitate easy mobility and storage, making it ideal for remote locations. With no need for electricity, this splitter operates independently, providing convenience and efficiency in any setting. Move the handles to operate and simply turn the hand wheel knob to reset.