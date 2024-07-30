Marketplace.
image 1 of Charles Bentley Children's Mud Kitchen Cooking Garden Games Play Fir Wooden FSC
image 1 of Charles Bentley Children's Mud Kitchen Cooking Garden Games Play Fir Wooden FSCimage 2 of Charles Bentley Children's Mud Kitchen Cooking Garden Games Play Fir Wooden FSCimage 3 of Charles Bentley Children's Mud Kitchen Cooking Garden Games Play Fir Wooden FSCimage 4 of Charles Bentley Children's Mud Kitchen Cooking Garden Games Play Fir Wooden FSCimage 5 of Charles Bentley Children's Mud Kitchen Cooking Garden Games Play Fir Wooden FSC

Charles Bentley Children's Mud Kitchen Cooking Garden Games Play Fir Wooden FSC

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Charles Bentley & Son Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£64.99

£64.99/each

Charles Bentley Children's Mud Kitchen Cooking Garden Games Play Fir Wooden FSC
Ignite your child's imagination with this wooden mud kitchen, perfect for garden or playroom fun. This versatile play kitchen encourages creative role-play with features like two hobs, turning dials, a removable sink, and ample storage. Children can enjoy pretending to be chefs, waiters, or parents, enhancing their confidence and creativity through play. Made from FSC certified fir wood, this durable kitchen is built to inspire countless adventures.
Features 2 hobs & 3 knobs for interactive playIncludes removable steel mixing bowlAmple storage with 4 shelves & chalkboard oven door

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here