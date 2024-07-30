Marketplace.
Charles Bentley Replacement Cooking Grills - BBQ16BLK Model

Charles Bentley Replacement Cooking Grills - BBQ16BLK Model

Charles Bentley Replacement Cooking Grills - BBQ16BLK Model
Upgrade your BBQ16BLK with these high-quality replacement cooking grills. Made from stamped steel with an enamel finish, these grills ensure durability and even heat distribution for perfect grilling results. Easy to install and maintain, they are an essential addition to your barbecue setup, enhancing both performance and longevity.
Durable stamped steel with enamel finishFits BBQ16BLK model perfectlyEnsures even heat distribution

