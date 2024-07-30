Marketplace.
Charles Bentley Replacement Flame Tamer - BBQ16BLK Model

Charles Bentley Replacement Flame Tamer - BBQ16BLK Model

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Charles Bentley & Son Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£29.99

£29.99/each

Charles Bentley Replacement Flame Tamer - BBQ16BLK Model
Ensure your BBQ16BLK operates at its best with this replacement set of Flame Tamers. Known also as Flavouriser bars or Burner Covers, these enamel-finished accessories are crucial for preventing flare-ups and shielding from direct flames. They promote even heat distribution, enhancing your grilling experience and extending the lifespan of your barbecue.
Prevents flare-ups & extends BBQ lifeEnsures even heat distributionRobust enamel finish for durability

View all Outdoor Cooking & Heating

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here