image 1 of Charles Bentley Adjustable Gas BBQ Flame Tamer Two Pack Stainless Steel
image 1 of Charles Bentley Adjustable Gas BBQ Flame Tamer Two Pack Stainless Steelimage 2 of Charles Bentley Adjustable Gas BBQ Flame Tamer Two Pack Stainless Steelimage 3 of Charles Bentley Adjustable Gas BBQ Flame Tamer Two Pack Stainless Steelimage 4 of Charles Bentley Adjustable Gas BBQ Flame Tamer Two Pack Stainless Steelimage 5 of Charles Bentley Adjustable Gas BBQ Flame Tamer Two Pack Stainless Steel

Charles Bentley Adjustable Gas BBQ Flame Tamer Two Pack Stainless Steel

Charles Bentley Adjustable Gas BBQ Flame Tamer Two Pack Stainless Steel
Enhance your gas BBQ's performance with this 2 pack of Charles Bentley Adjustable Gas BBQ Flame Tamers. Designed to fit a range of gas BBQ sizes, these stainless steel flame tamers protect and distribute heat evenly, prevent flare-ups, and shield burners from dripping grease. Their adjustable length ensures a perfect fit, making them a durable and essential addition to prolong the life of your gas BBQ.
Adjustable to fit various Gas BBQ sizesDurable stainless steel constructionProtects & distributes heat evenly

