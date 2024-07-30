Marketplace.
Charles Bentley BBQ Drip Tray 63.5 x 33.5cm - Silver for BBQ13BLK

Charles Bentley BBQ Drip Tray 63.5 x 33.5cm - Silver for BBQ13BLK

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Charles Bentley & Son Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£14.99

£14.99/each

Charles Bentley BBQ Drip Tray 63.5 x 33.5cm - Silver for BBQ13BLK
Enhance the longevity of your BBQ13BLK with the Charles Bentley BBQ Drip Tray. This steel plate replacement is designed for durability and ease of cleaning. Lightweight yet sturdy, it provides reliable performance to keep your barbecue in top condition. Ideal for maintaining a clean and efficient grilling experience.
Durable steel plate constructionEasy to clean & lightweightPerfect fit for BBQ13BLK model

View all Outdoor Cooking & Heating

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here