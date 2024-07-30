Charles Bentley Helsinki Mirror Weather Resistant Wall Mounted Accent

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The Helsinki Rectangular Mirror is a unique statement piece with functional benefits. Boasting a water-resistant and shatterproof finish, this mirror is crafted with care and designed to resist light showers. Defined by its subtle, contemporary design, it is the missing piece of your garden puzzle. Versatile and stylish, this mirror can be hung both portrait and landscape, seamlessly fitting into any outdoor or indoor space.

The Helsinki Rectangular Mirror is a unique statement piece with functional benefits. Boasting a water-resistant and shatterproof finish, this mirror is crafted with care and designed to resist light showers. Defined by its subtle, contemporary design, it is the missing piece of your garden puzzle. Versatile and stylish, this mirror can be hung both portrait and landscape, seamlessly fitting into any outdoor or indoor space.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.