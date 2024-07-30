Marketplace.
image 1 of Charles Bentley Bern Arch Mirror in Black Weather Resistant
image 1 of Charles Bentley Bern Arch Mirror in Black Weather Resistantimage 2 of Charles Bentley Bern Arch Mirror in Black Weather Resistantimage 3 of Charles Bentley Bern Arch Mirror in Black Weather Resistantimage 4 of Charles Bentley Bern Arch Mirror in Black Weather Resistantimage 5 of Charles Bentley Bern Arch Mirror in Black Weather Resistant

Charles Bentley Bern Arch Mirror in Black Weather Resistant

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Charles Bentley & Son Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£110.00

£110.00/each

Charles Bentley Bern Arch Mirror in Black Weather Resistant
Enhance your garden or home with the stunning Bern Arch Mirror, featuring a slender arch window design that keeps up with modern décor trends. This versatile mirror is water-resistant and shatterproof, offering both style and functionality. Its sturdy iron frame with a matte black finish ensures durability, while the 4mm glass thickness adds a touch of elegance. Ideal for both indoor and outdoor use, this mirror is sure to transform any space.
Elegant arch window shape designWater-resistant & shatterproof finishSturdy iron frame with matte black finish

View all Garden Décor

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here