Charles Bentley FSC Acacia Outdoor Garden Storage Box H36xW46xL110cm

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Add additional storage to your garden with the Charles Bentley FSC Acacia Storage Box. Ideal for both indoor and outdoor use, this robust box is crafted from FSC certified Acacia wood, featuring a hydraulic hinge mechanism for easy opening and closing. Designed to offer maximum protection from the elements, it also adds a stylish touch to your garden. The wheels ensure easy transportation, making it a versatile storage solution.

Add additional storage to your garden with the Charles Bentley FSC Acacia Storage Box. Ideal for both indoor and outdoor use, this robust box is crafted from FSC certified Acacia wood, featuring a hydraulic hinge mechanism for easy opening and closing. Designed to offer maximum protection from the elements, it also adds a stylish touch to your garden. The wheels ensure easy transportation, making it a versatile storage solution.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.