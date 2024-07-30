Marketplace.
Charles Bentley FSC Acacia Outdoor Garden Storage Box H36xW46xL110cm

Charles Bentley FSC Acacia Outdoor Garden Storage Box H36xW46xL110cm
Add additional storage to your garden with the Charles Bentley FSC Acacia Storage Box. Ideal for both indoor and outdoor use, this robust box is crafted from FSC certified Acacia wood, featuring a hydraulic hinge mechanism for easy opening and closing. Designed to offer maximum protection from the elements, it also adds a stylish touch to your garden. The wheels ensure easy transportation, making it a versatile storage solution.
Wheels for easy transportationWeather-resistant Acacia woodHydraulic hinge for easy access

