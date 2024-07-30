BHS 2 x E27 6 Watt Vintage Bulbs, Clear

Create a cohesive lighting theme in your space with the 2-pack of 6W LED Vintage Style ES E27 Classic Light Bulb, emitting a natural white glow for a bright and inviting ambience. These energy-efficient LED bulbs combine vintage filament aesthetics with modern technology, perfect for adding a retro touch to your home. Height: 10.8cm, Diameter: 6cm, Wattage: 6 Watt, Cap Type: E27 Edison Screw