BHS 5 x E14 4 Watt Vintage Candle Bulbs, Clear

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Create a consistent lighting theme throughout your home with the Pack of 5 4W 5 E14 Small Edison Screw Candle LED Bulbs. The natural white temperature colour of these bulbs allows them to project a stunning, effective glow of light through your space. Increasing the visibility within your home once nighttime comes. Perfect for adding practical lighting into kitchens or dining spaces where task lighting is vital. The LED technology of these lightbulbs ensures that you get cost-effective lighting that helps to save money on your energy bills too. While the 5-pack is perfect for bringing even lighting to your whole home. Height: 10cm, Diameter: 3.5cm, Wattage: 4 Watt, Cap Type: E14 Small Edison Screw

Create a consistent lighting theme throughout your home with the Pack of 5 4W 5 E14 Small Edison Screw Candle LED Bulbs. The natural white temperature colour of these bulbs allows them to project a stunning, effective glow of light through your space. Increasing the visibility within your home once nighttime comes. Perfect for adding practical lighting into kitchens or dining spaces where task lighting is vital. The LED technology of these lightbulbs ensures that you get cost-effective lighting that helps to save money on your energy bills too. While the 5-pack is perfect for bringing even lighting to your whole home. Height: 10cm, Diameter: 3.5cm, Wattage: 4 Watt, Cap Type: E14 Small Edison Screw

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.