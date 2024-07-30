BHS 6 x LED 2.5 Watt Capsule Bulbs, Cool White

Brighten up your living space with the 6 Pack of 2.5 Watt G9 LED Capsule Lamps in cool white, providing energy-efficient lighting with a crisp, refreshing glow. Its 4000K colour temperature creates a bright and inviting ambience, ideal for various indoor settings. Height: 4.8cm, Width: 1.6cm, Depth: 0.5cm, Wattage: 2.5 Watt, Cap Type: G9