BHS 6 x LED 2 Watt Capsule Bulbs, Warm White

Add warmth to your interior with the 6 Pack of 2 Watt G9 LED Capsule Lamps in warm white, providing cosy illumination for your living spaces. With a colour temperature of 3000K, these LED lamps offer a soft and inviting glow, perfect for creating a relaxing atmosphere. Height: 4.8cm, Width: 1.6cm, Depth: 0.5cm, Wattage: 2 Watt, Cap Type: G9