BHS 3 x LED 2 Watt Capsule Bulbs, Cool White

Illuminate your home with the 3 Pack of 2 Watt G9 LED Capsule Lamps in cool white, offering energy-efficient lighting with a clean, modern look. Its 4000K colour temperature provides bright illumination, making it suitable for kitchens, bathrooms, and other task-oriented areas. Height: 4.8cm, Width: 1.65cm, Depth: 0.5cm, Wattage: 2 Watt, Cap Type: G9