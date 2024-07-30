BHS 3 x LED 2 Watt Capsule Bulbs, Warm White

Inspire a consistent lighting theme with the 3 Pack of 2 Watt G9 LED Capsule Lamps in warm white, offering cosy lighting for your living areas. Featuring a 3000K colour temperature, these LED lamps provide an atmospheric inviting glow, perfect for creating a serene ambience in your home. Height: 4.8cm, Width: 1.65cm, Depth: 0.5cm, Wattage: 2 Watt, Cap Type: G9