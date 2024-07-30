BHS 2 x B22 LED 6 Watt Vintage Bulbs, Warm White

Enhance your decor with the warm and cosy glow of the 2-pack of 6W LED Vintage Style BC B22 Classic Light Bulb, designed to emit a comforting warm white light. These bulbs offer both style and functionality, ideal for adding energy efficiency to vintage-inspired fixtures in your living room or bedroom. Height: 10.8cm, Diameter: 6cm, Wattage: 6 Watt, Cap Type: B22 Bayonet Cap