BHS 3 x E27 6 Watt Vintage Tear Drop Bulbs, Clear

The 6W LED ES E27 Vintage Filament Teardrop Bulb in a clear cover is sure to provide a decorative edge to any interior lighting setup, with an industrial inspired look that works wonderfully with any fitting that leaves the bulb exposed. The unique teardrop shape creates a retro feel, and the LED aspect makes sure the bulb is both cost-effective and eco-friendly. Height: 14cm, Diameter: 6.4cm, Wattage: 6 Watt, Cap Type: E27 Edison Screw