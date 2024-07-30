BHS 2 x E27 6 Watt Vintage Globe Bulbs, Clear

Add a classic touch to your lighting fixtures with the 2-pack of 6W LED ES E27 Vintage Filament Large Globe Bulb, featuring a clear glass design that enhances the vintage appeal of the filament style. These bulbs offer energy-efficient illumination with a charming retro look, ideal for industrial-inspired pendant lights. Height: 14cm, Diameter: 9.5cm, Wattage: 6 Watt, Cap Type: E27 Edison Screw