BHS 2 x E27 6 Watt Vintage Globe Bulbs, Gold Tint

Illuminate your space with the vintage-inspired 2-pack of 6W LED ES E27 Vintage Filament Large Globe Bulb, featuring an amber-tinted glass finish for a nostalgic glow. These energy-efficient bulbs add character to exposed fixtures and pendants, perfect for creating an inviting atmosphere. Height: 14cm, Diameter: 9.5cm, Wattage: 6 Watt, Cap Type: E27 Edison Screw