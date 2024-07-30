image 1 of BHS 3 x E27 6 Watt Vintage Tear Drop Bulbs, Gold Tint
image 1 of BHS 3 x E27 6 Watt Vintage Tear Drop Bulbs, Gold Tintimage 2 of BHS 3 x E27 6 Watt Vintage Tear Drop Bulbs, Gold Tint

BHS 3 x E27 6 Watt Vintage Tear Drop Bulbs, Gold Tint

BHS 3 x E27 6 Watt Vintage Tear Drop Bulbs, Gold Tint
The 6W LED ES E27 Vintage Filament Teardrop Bulb in a tinted casing is a wonderful industrial-inspired addition to your home lighting arrangements, with a unique teardrop shape providing a retro aesthetic while giving off a beautiful, warm glow. This LED bulb is cost and energy efficient, creating an eco-friendly environment in your home. Height: 14cm, Diameter: 6.4cm, Wattage: 6 Watt, Cap Type: E27 Edison Screw
