BHS 2 x E27 6 Watt Vintage Bulbs, Warm White

Incorporate a touch of warmth and ambience into your space with the 2-pack of 6W LED Vintage Style ES E27 Classic Light Bulb, featuring a warm white glow that creates a welcoming atmosphere. These bulbs offer a timeless vintage filament look with modern LED energy efficiency, perfect for vintage or industrial-style lighting fixtures. Height: 10.8cm, Diameter: 6cm, Wattage: 6 Watt, Cap Type: E27 Edison Screw