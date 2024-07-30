Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS 3 x E27 4 Watt Vintage Bulbs, Gold Tint
image 1 of BHS 3 x E27 4 Watt Vintage Bulbs, Gold Tintimage 2 of BHS 3 x E27 4 Watt Vintage Bulbs, Gold Tintimage 3 of BHS 3 x E27 4 Watt Vintage Bulbs, Gold Tint

BHS 3 x E27 4 Watt Vintage Bulbs, Gold Tint

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£15.00

£15.00/each

BHS 3 x E27 4 Watt Vintage Bulbs, Gold Tint
This 3-pack of 4 Watt LED E27 Edison Screw Vintage Filament Light Bulbs in Gold Tinted brings a touch of sophistication to any modern space. The energy efficient technology built into these gold tinted lamps provides ample glow across your home. Height: 12cm, Diameter: 6cm, Wattage: 4 Watt, Cap Type: E27 Edison Screw
Warm glow creates a relaxing atmosphereElegant gold tinted finishElegant gold tinted finish

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here