Marketplace.
image 1 of Living and Home Plastic Stackable Round Stools Set of 10

Living and Home Plastic Stackable Round Stools Set of 10

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Living and Home

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Living and Home Plastic Stackable Round Stools Set of 10
These Living and Home stools are crafted from high-grade PP material, making them both sturdy and lightweight for easy mobility. Perfect for providing extra seating wherever needed, they feature a simple yet modern design. The sleek round seat and unique whirling legs add a contemporary touch that complements any room.
Unique whirling stool leg designIdeal for gatherings, events & partiesStackable for easy storage
Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here