Alivio Oral Water Flosser Dental Irrigator 5 Jet Tips Cordless Teeth Cleaner

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Backside with anti-slip dots for a secure grip, preventing slipping and ensuring comfort during use.

Package Includes: 1 * Oral irrigator 5 * Tips 1 * IM (Instruction Manual) 1 * USB Charger Size: 72 * 85 * 218mm Technical Data: Water tank: 400ml Voltage: 100-240V AC 50/60Hz Battery: Lithium battery 1100mAh Power: 5W Applicable Adapter: DC5V, 1A Charging time: 4 hours Modes: Soft, Normal, Strong, Pulse, DIY Water pressure: 30~120psi Noise standard: <72 DBS IPX7 waterproof rating Product Features: 4 pressure modes + DIY + Power Display Fully open transparent reservoir for easy cleaning. Internal leak-proof drainage design with patent. Charges for 4 hours, lasts 30 days (twice a day). Backside with anti-slip dots for a secure grip, preventing slipping and ensuring comfort during use. Automatically shuts off after 2 minutes of operation.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.