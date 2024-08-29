image 1 of Rolly John Deere 6210R Tractor
Rolly John Deere 6210R Tractor

This extra large chain driven John Deere 6210R licensed tractor features anti-slip pedals, opening bonnet, front and rear hitch pins, extra large rugged wheels and a high backed adjustable seat. Suit ages 3 to 8 years. Dimensions of item: 106 x 53 x 60 cm.
John Deere licensedFeatures a highbacked adjustable seatHas an opening bonnet

