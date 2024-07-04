Toimsa 20 inch Vintage Bicycle Beige

This retro inspired 20 inch vintage bicycle in beige comes with a front and rear calliper brakes. it features pneumatic tyres with spoked wheels and chrome mudguards and also has a kick stand. This bicycle also comes with an adjustable sprung saddle and handlebars and also comes with a rear carrier rack and a front wicker style basket to complete the retro look. Suits ages 7 to 9 years. Child height range 120 to 135 cm.