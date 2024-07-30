Toimsa 20 inch BMX Bicycle Black

Show off your skills and turn heads in the bike park with this BMX bike in cool black. Lightweight and durable, it has pneumatic tyres on 20 Inch spoked wheels with footpegs while the adjustable handlebars allow for 360 degree spins while the powerful front and rear V tyre brakes will bring to a halt quickly. It also has a chainguard, an adjustable saddle and a kick stand. Suits ages 7 to 9 years. Child height range 120 to 135 cm.