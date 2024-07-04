Marketplace.
image 1 of Toimsa 20 inch BMX Bicycle Silver and Blue
image 1 of Toimsa 20 inch BMX Bicycle Silver and Blueimage 2 of Toimsa 20 inch BMX Bicycle Silver and Blueimage 3 of Toimsa 20 inch BMX Bicycle Silver and Blueimage 4 of Toimsa 20 inch BMX Bicycle Silver and Blueimage 5 of Toimsa 20 inch BMX Bicycle Silver and Blue

Toimsa 20 inch BMX Bicycle Silver and Blue

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£199.99

£199.99/each

Toimsa 20 inch BMX Bicycle Silver and Blue
Show off your skills and turn heads in the bike park with this BMX bike in cool silver with blue highlights. Lightweight and durable, it has pneumatic tyres on 20 inch spoked wheels with footpegs while the adjustable handlebars allow for 360-degree spins while the powerful front and rear V tyre brakes will bring to a halt quickly. It also has a chainguard, an adjustable saddle and a kick stand. Suits ages 7 to 9 years. Child height range 120 to 135 cm.
Child height range 120 to 135 cmHandlebars allow for 360-degree spinsComes with Footpegs

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here