Medela Silicone Manual Breast Milk Collector

The Medela Silicone Manual Breast Milk Collector is a true breastfeeding companion and breast milk saver, designed to collect every precious drop of milk from being lost, to ensure your baby receives it all. Holding up to 100ml of breastmilk, Medela's silicone milk collector has a double leak proof design, a lanyard to ensure it stays upright during use reducing spillages, and a suction base to be secure when finished collecting. Simple to use, merely attach the breast milk collector on one breast whilst feeding from the other to capture your natural let-down.1 x Silicone Breast Milk Collector1 x Lanyard1 x Silicone Stopper1 x Lid
ManualDouble Leak ProofLanyardSecure Suction BaseEasy to UseEasy to CleanUltra-LightweightPortable

