Marketplace.
image 1 of Medela Harmony Flex™ Manual Breast Pump
image 1 of Medela Harmony Flex™ Manual Breast Pumpimage 2 of Medela Harmony Flex™ Manual Breast Pumpimage 3 of Medela Harmony Flex™ Manual Breast Pumpimage 4 of Medela Harmony Flex™ Manual Breast Pumpimage 5 of Medela Harmony Flex™ Manual Breast Pump

Medela Harmony Flex™ Manual Breast Pump

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Medela UK Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£25.99

£25.99/each

Medela Harmony Flex™ Manual Breast Pump
The Medela Harmony Manual Breast Pump – Our single manual hand breast pump with the new Flex breast shields providing more comfort and expressing more milk.Medela Harmony Flex is an easy to use, versatile Manual Breast Pump designed for various breastfeeding situations - a simple solution for pumping, maintaining production, or expression of breast milk. Its portable and lightweight design also makes it easy to transport discreetly.1 Harmony manual pump150 ml bottlePersonalFit Flex™ breast shield size 24 mm
Manual PumpDiscreet2 Phase Expression TechnologyFlex ShieldsEasy to UsePortablelightweight

View all Baby Weaning & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here