Marketplace.
image 1 of Medela Freestyle Hands-Free Double Electric Wearable Breast Pump
image 1 of Medela Freestyle Hands-Free Double Electric Wearable Breast Pumpimage 2 of Medela Freestyle Hands-Free Double Electric Wearable Breast Pumpimage 3 of Medela Freestyle Hands-Free Double Electric Wearable Breast Pumpimage 4 of Medela Freestyle Hands-Free Double Electric Wearable Breast Pumpimage 5 of Medela Freestyle Hands-Free Double Electric Wearable Breast Pump

Medela Freestyle Hands-Free Double Electric Wearable Breast Pump

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Medela UK Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£299.99

£299.99/each

Medela Freestyle Hands-Free Double Electric Wearable Breast Pump
Medela takes pumping to a new level with the Freestyle™ Hands-free breast pump. The anatomically shaped collection cups fit seamlessly in most nursing bras and have been designed to be assembled in only three simple steps. The combination of 105° angled breast shields and 2-Phase Expression® technology makes Medela’s Freestyle™ Hands-free breast pump the superior hands-free experience.Freestyle™ Hands-free is designed for mums with an active, on-the-go lifestyle. The collection cups fit comfortably inside most nursing bras. At 76g each, our cups are amongst the lightest available. They won’t weigh down or heat up your sensitive breasts because the pump motor is a separate unit. The pump is compact enough to stay in your pocket, so your hands are free to deal with everything else on your to-do list. Transparent collection cups also make it easy to accurately position the nipple and you get instant confirmation that milk is flowing.The Medela Freestyle™ Hands Free wearable breast pump also connects to the Medela Family™ App, allowing users to create a personalized profile tailored to your needs and monitor your milk expression in detail.Power Input: 100-240V~/50-60Hz/400-200mA/USB-CUnit Weight: <1.0 lbs / 273g (breast pump only) / 76g / 2.68 oz. (cups only) / 0.98kg /2.16lbs (in retail package)Dimensions: 248 x 128 x 219 mm (Unit size / package)
WearableUltra-LightweightPortableTransparent Collection CupsEasy to CleanDesigned for Multi-TaskingBuilt-In Rechargeable BatteryTwo Phase Expression TechnologyMedela Family™ App Connectivity

View all Baby Weaning & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here