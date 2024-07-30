Marketplace.
Medela Solo Single Electric Breast Pump

Our Solo electric breast pump was developed thinking of breastfeeding mothers, who seek comfort and practicality in their lives, without compromising or losing effectiveness.The Solo electric breast pump uses Medela's 2-Phase Expression® technology, which alternates from fast to slower sucking rhythms, mimicking the baby’s natural rhythm. The pump includes the PersonalFit Flex™ breast shield that can be easily adjusted to fit your breast, making your pumping more comfortable and giving you up to 11.8% more milk.It's a compact breast pump so ideal for taking with you on the go, and has a built-in rechargeable battery with USB type C connector, saving you time and allowing you to use it without having to recharge for up to six pumping sessions. With closed system that prevents breast milk from entering the tubing, overflowing and leaking into the pump mechanism. This helps ensure that your expressed milk stays safe and clean, but also that your pump's components are protected from potential damage.Power Input: 100 240 V~50/60 Hz / max. 0.5 AUnit Weight: 250gDimensions: 120 x 90 x 54 mm
Traditional PumpingTwo-Phase Expression TechnologyEasy to UseEasy to CleanFaster ChargingPersonalFit Flex Breast ShieldsUSB Charge ConnectorMore Milk in Less TimePortableLightweight & Comfortable

