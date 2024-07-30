Medela Solo Single Electric Breast Pump

• The breast pump should never be left unattended when plugged into a power source. • Never operate an electrical device if it has a damaged cord or plug, if it is not working properly, if it has been dropped or damaged, or dropped into water. If damage is found, immediately discontinue use of power adaptor and call Medela Customer Service. • Do not use an electrical product that has been exposed to water or other liquids. • Do not use the breast pump while operating a moving vehicle. • The tubing poses a risk of strangulation when being played with and small parts may be swallowed by toddlers. Close supervision is necessary when the breast pump or accessories are used in the vicinity of children.• This is a single-user product. Use by more than one person may present a health risk and voids the warranty. • Pumping may induce labour. Do not pump until after giving birth. If you become pregnant while breastfeeding or breast pumping, consult with a licensed healthcare professional before continuing. • If infected with Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, or Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), pumping breast milk will not reduce or remove the risk of transmitting the virus to your baby through your breast milk. • Wash all parts that come into contact with your breast and breast milk after every use.