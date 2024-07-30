Marketplace.
image 1 of Medela Solo Hands-Free Breast Pump
image 1 of Medela Solo Hands-Free Breast Pumpimage 2 of Medela Solo Hands-Free Breast Pumpimage 3 of Medela Solo Hands-Free Breast Pumpimage 4 of Medela Solo Hands-Free Breast Pumpimage 5 of Medela Solo Hands-Free Breast Pump

Medela Solo Hands-Free Breast Pump

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Medela UK Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£159.99

£159.99/each

Medela Solo Hands-Free Breast Pump
Medela’s Solo™ Hands-free single electric breast pump: the ideal hands-free solution for occasional pumping. Our sleek, compact and intuitive Solo™ pump, combined with the Medela Hands-free Collection Cup – anatomically designed to support effective milk expression, ultra-lightweight for comfort and easy to clean with only three parts.Compact and lightweight, the Solo™ Hands Free pump easily fits into a pocket and carry due to its lightweight, compact design and built-in rechargeable battery. Combined with the wearable milk collection cup, it keeps you mobile when you need it most.Medela's hands-free collection cups have an anatomic design, made to fit your breast shape to support effective milk expression and maximum comfort. Their transparency makes it easy to check that you are placing your nipple correctly into the tunnel, preventing rubbing and supporting effective milk expression.The Solo™ Hands Free pump also connects with the Medela Family™ app – your personal assistant that provides automatic real-time tracking, personalised, science-based content as well as smart tools and pumping tips.Package Dimensions: 138.5 x 158.5 x 200.5 (Unit size /package)Unit weight: Cup 76 g / Tubing 16.7 g / Pump 250 g
WearableUltra-LightweightPortableTransparent Collection CupsEasy to CleanDesigned for Multi-TaskingBuilt-In Rechargeable BatteryTwo Phase Expression TechnologyMedela Family™ App Connectivity

View all Baby Weaning & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here