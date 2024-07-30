Willow Small Fireside Log Bucket Iron Oval Opening Black Matte Finish

Enhance your fireside experience with our small fireside log bucket, a perfect blend of functionality and style. Designed to hold up to 4kg of wood, this bucket is made from sturdy iron and features a stylish diamond embossed pattern with a sleek black matte finish. Its oval opening and solid metal handles not only add to the aesthetic but ensure practical handling and durability. Ideal for keeping smaller quantities of logs ready by your fireplace, this bucket is as practical as it is visually appealing, ensuring your firewood is stored neatly and within easy reach.