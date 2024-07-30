Outsunny Outdoor Push Pull Wagon Stroller Cart w/ Canopy Top Black

Take the effort out of moving food, bottles, boxes, and everything else in-between with this pull along trolley from Outsunny. A spacious design, it incorporates a large main cart to allow you to move lots of stuff, with a side outer pocket for quick and easy access to anything on the go. Foldable in design for compact storage when not in use, this trolley on wheels is finished with a telescopic pull handle and cup holder. Perfect for visits to the shops, camping trips and festivals.