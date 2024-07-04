HOMCOM Reversible 2 Bike Holding Rack Steel Frame Outdoor Foot Caps

Give your bikes somewhere safe and memorable to be kept with this stand from HOMCOM. It's made from steel so it keeps itself in shape with prolonged wearability, and it's formed into a clever reversible design so you can set up it up in any kind of space and direction. It is finished with PVC caps on the feet which help protect the ground and the frame from any damage. Suits bikes with tyre widths smaller than 6.5cm, easy to set up.