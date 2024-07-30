HOMCOM 10ft Replacement Trampoline Surround Pad Spring Cover Padding

This trampoline replacement pad is a must to have to ensure your family's safety! Replace your worn out old pad with this high-quality safety pad to get your trampoline back to use safely! This 10ft trampoline padding is imperative to use, in order to protect the threads at the edges of the mat from disintegrating. This trampoline spring cover also protects the jumper from falling onto the steel frame or getting hurt from the springs.