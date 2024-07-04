HOMCOM Bicycle Trainer 8-level Resistance for 650C, 700C or 26"-29"

Want to get rid of fat anytime & anywhere? Want to keep cycling no matter what the weather is? The roller bike trainer from HOMCOM is a ideal solution these problems. It's easy to ride with no balance, protecting your waist and knees to the greatest extentan, and considering everyone's difference, the 8-level resistance is set perfectly. After you finish your training, you can fold it up and easily put it in your storage room, garage or anywhere else, as it takes up almost no space.