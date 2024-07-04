HOMCOM Bike Parking Rack Bicycle Locking Storage Stand for 6 Cycling

Store bicycles securely with this HOMCOM rack, which can hold up to six bikes. Ideal for sheds, garages and gardens, it'll keep your bikes upright, avoiding damage and scratches to its frame. Made from heavy-duty steel, it's covered in powder-coating, making it durable and suitable for outdoors. For smaller spaces, you can detach the stand, so it holds just a bike. A great way to keep your bikes organised, whilst saving space.