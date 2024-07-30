Clair de Lune Grey Dimple Grey Wicker Moses Basket With Grey Rocking Stand

Made using lightweight, plush Dimple fabric for a cosy night's sleep.

Comes complete with detachable, adjustable hood, hypoallergenic fibre mattress, coverlet amd rocking stand.

Introducing our Dimple Wicker Moses Basket, a symbol of comfort, elegance, and safety. This sturdy and lightweight wicker basket, dressed with super-soft plush dot Dimple fabric, creates a snug and inviting sleep space.

Handwoven Willow Wicker: This Moses basket is a testament to fine craftsmanship. Handwoven from lightweight yet sturdy willow wicker, it offers a touch of rustic elegance while being easy to transport with its two leather-look carry handles.

All-Inclusive Set: Complete with a detachable, adjustable hood, a hypoallergenic fibre mattress, and a soft coverlet, our Moses basket includes everything you need to ensure your baby's comfort and security.

Plush Dimple Fabric: The basket is dressed in plush dot Dimple fabrics that offer a cosy and warm sleep space, making it ideal for autumn and winter babies.

Hypoallergenic and Sustainable Mattress: The included mattress is made with hypoallergenic recycled polyester fibres, ensuring a comfortable and healthy sleep environment. Its durable, breathable design helps regulate temperature. The water-resistant cover is easily removed for washing.

Suitable from birth to a maximum weight of 9 kg (or until baby begins to roll over, pull themselves up or sit unaided).

Product details:

Fabric: 100% Polyester

Lining: 65% Polyester/35% Cotto

Filling: 100% Polyester

Dimensions (Base): 68 x 30 x 27 cm

Dimensions Stand: 70-83.5 x 30-33.5 - 48.2 cm

Dressings are removable and machine washable at 40 degrees

Conforms to BS EN 1466: 2014

Do not carry the Moses Basket while your baby is inside. Handle colour may vary. Do not use the coverlet in combination with a sleeping bag or blanket. Take into account the room temperature and the child's sleepwear. Overheating can endanger the life of your child.