Clair de Lune Dimple Palm Moses Basket With Folding Stand - Blue

A traditional, sturdy Moses basket handwoven from natural Palm leaf.

Comes complete with removable, adjustable hood, coverlet, fibre mattress and folding stand.

Introducing our Dimple Palm Moses Basket, a timeless piece of craftsmanship that offers a cosy and soothing sleep space for your newborn. Handwoven from natural palm leaf, this traditional basket combines elegance and comfort in one charming package.

Handwoven Palm Leaf: Our Moses basket is a symbol of traditional artistry, carefully handwoven from organic natural palm leaf. This sturdy and durable material is not only visually pleasing but also environmentally responsible.

All-Inclusive Set: Complete with a removable, adjustable hood, a coverlet, and a hypoallergenic fibre mattress, our Moses basket includes everything you need for your baby's comfort and safety.

Plush Dimple Fabric: The basket is dressed in plush dot dimple fabric, creating a soft and soothing sleeping area for your baby. This material offers a plush, warm cocoon, making it ideal for autumn and winter nights.

Hypoallergenic Mattress: The included mattress features hypoallergenic recycled fibres in the core, ensuring a comfortable and healthy sleep environment. Its breathable design regulates temperature, and the water-resistant cover is practical for machine washing.

Safety and Quality Assured: Our organic palm baskets are ethically, environmentally, and sustainably sourced, and they comply with BS EN 1466:2014 standards for your peace of mind.

Suitable from birth to a maximum weight of 9 kg (or until baby begins to roll over, pull themselves up or sit unaided).

Product details:

Fabric: 100% Polyester

Filling: 100% Polyester

Dimensions (Base): 75 x 28 x 24 cm

Dimensions Stand: 76.5-83.5 x 30-37 x 57.5 cm

Dressings are removable and machine washable at 40 degrees.

Conforms to BS EN 1466: 2014

Do not carry the Moses Basket while your baby is inside. Do not use the coverlet in combination with a sleep bag or blanket. Take into account the room temperature and the child's sleepwear. Overheating can endanger the life of your child.

**Due to the natural composition of the Palm Baskets, the colours of each basket can vary.