Clair de Lune Organic Wicker Moses Basket With Rocking Stand - Sage

Introducing our Organic Natural Wicker Moses BasketMade using sustainably sourced materials.Comes with a naturally varnished wicker Moses basket, thick padded organic dressing, cream sheet, a firm natural bamboo mattress and a natural rocking stand.Our Organic Wicker Moses Basket is a truly sustainable and luxurious choice for eco-conscious parents. Crafted with care and designed with your baby's comfort in mind, this Moses basket combines classic artisanship with modern sensibilities.Crafted with Care: Handwoven from natural willow wicker with natural varnish, this artisan Moses basket boasts a lightweight and breathable design.Premium Organic Dressing: The dressing is crafted in our Sedex-certified British factory from GOTs certified Organic cotton. It boasts a sewn-in padded lining (made from recycled polyester), ensuring both comfort and protection for your baby and the basket itself.Sustainably Sourced Materials: We take pride in our commitment to the environment. Our Moses baskets are made using sustainably sourced willow-wicker, ensuring minimal impact on our planet.Natural Bamboo Mattress: We've included a firm, natural bamboo mattress, designed to offer your newborn a supportive, clean, and dry sleep surface. Naturally hypoallergenic and reversible, it promotes a healthy and comfortable sleeping environment in all seasons.On-Trend Colour Palette: Our Moses basket effortlessly complements any nursery decor, adding a touch of sophistication to your baby's space.Product details:Dressing & Sheet Fabric: 100% Organic Cotton (GOTs certified)Dressing Filling: 100% Polyester (Recycled)Mattress Filling: 50% Wool/50% Coir fibre with natural latexMattress Cover: 24% Bamboo Viscose/76% PolyesterDimensions Mattress: 65 x 28 x 3 cmDimensions Moses Basket: 68 x 30 x 27 cmDimensions Stand: 70-83.5 x 30-33.5 - 48.2 cmDressings and mattress cover are removable and machine washable at 40 degreesConforms to BS EN 1466: 2014Made with love in Great Britain.*we do not recommend that you move the basket while your baby is inside.*Kindly be advised that this product is crafted on a made-to-order basis and undergoes thorough rigorous quality checks prior to delivery, resulting in a slightly extended delivery timeframe. Rest assured, our attentive team will promptly notify you once your order has been dispatched.

