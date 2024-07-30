Marketplace.
Clair de Lune Waffle Palm Moses Basket With Folding Stand - Blue

A traditional, sturdy Moses basket handwoven from natural Palm leaf.Comes complete with removable, adjustable hood, coverlet, hypoallergenic fibre mattress and folding stand.Nestle your newborn in the timeless beauty of our Waffle Palm Moses Basket. Crafted with love and care, this traditional masterpiece offers the perfect sanctuary for your little one's peaceful sleep.Handwoven from Natural Palm Leaf: Our Moses basket is a testament to traditional craftsmanship. Each one is handwoven from organic natural palm leaf, ensuring sturdiness, durability, and a touch of rustic charm.All-Inclusive Set: Complete with a removable, adjustable hood, coverlet, and a hypoallergenic fibre mattress, our Moses basket has everything you need for your baby's comfort and convenience.Soft Waffle Cotton Dressing: Your baby's delicate skin deserves the best. The super-soft waffle cotton fabrics create a snug, breathable sleeping space that's gentle and cosy.Hypoallergenic Mattress: The included mattress boasts hypoallergenic fibres for ultimate comfort. Its breathable design regulates temperature, while the Oeko-Tex 100 certified soft-touch, water-resistant cover is removable and washable for easy maintenance.Ethical and Sustainable: Our commitment to the environment shines through our ethically, environmentally, and sustainably sourced organic palm baskets. They meet the stringent BS EN 1466:2014 standards for added peace of mind.Suitable from birth to a maximum weight of 9 kg (or until baby begins to roll over, pull themselves up or sit unaided).Product details:Fabric: 100% CottonFilling: 100% PolyesterDimensions (Base): 75 x 28 x 24 cmDimensions Stand: 76.5-83.5 x 30-37 x 57.5 cmDressings are removable and machine washable at 40 degrees.Conforms to BS EN 1466: 2014Available in Blue, Cream, Grey, Pink and White.Do not carry the Moses Basket while your baby is inside. Do not use the coverlet in combination with a sleep bag or blanket. Take into account the room temperature and the child's sleepwear. Overheating can endanger the life of your child.**Due to the natural composition of the Palm Baskets, the colours of each basket can vary.
Cotton DressingStand IncludedMattress Included

