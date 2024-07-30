Marketplace.
Clair de Lune Organic Palm Moses Basket With Rocking Stand - Cream

Clair de Lune Organic Palm Moses Basket With Rocking Stand - Cream
Introducing the award-winning Organic Palm Moses Baskets!Made using sustainably sourced materials.Comes with a palm Moses basket, organic dressing, cream sheet, a firm natural bamboo mattress and folding stand.Our environmentally friendly Moses baskets are made with durable and sustainable materials that are perfect for the eco-conscious parent, and well suited to any nursery style while showcasing its unique innovative design.This organic dressed Moses basket supports a more sustainable planet by reducing the use of toxins and increasing the use of more naturally sourced products. This stunning range is hypoallergenic which means it is better for the skin, helping ensure your baby’s comfort and sleep. You’re also contributing towards a better future for your baby while giving your baby a more natural sleeping environment.The lightweight quilted and sustainable dressing is soft and breathable for use all year round and is tested to OEKO-TEX Standard 100. This means it's kind to your baby’s delicate skin, as well as the planet.We added our best natural bamboo mattress which helps your baby stay safe against bacteria, fungus, dust mites and other allergens. Since it’s made from coir coconut fibre and wool, this also provides a natural temperature regulator to keep your newborn comfortable in all seasons, and it’s fully breathable too!Handwoven natural palm Moses basket.Removable, machine-washable organic dressing.Natural bamboo mattress.Super-soft cream Moses basket sheet.It has been sustainably designed and made in our Manchester-based factory, using the finest organic materials, with your newborn's comfort at the forefront of our minds.Suitable from birth to a maximum weight of 9 kg (or until baby begins to roll over, pull themselves up or sit unaided).Dressing fabric: 100% Organic Cotton.Dressing Filling: 100% Polyester ( recycled )Mattress Filling: 50% Wool/50% Coir fibre with natural latexMattress Cover: 24% Bamboo Viscose/76% PolyesterDimensions (Basket): 75 x 28 x 24 cm.Dimensions (Mattress): 74 x 28 x 3 cmDimensions Stand: 70-83.5 x 30-33.5 - 48.2 cmDressings and mattress cover are removable and machine washable at 40 degrees.Conforms to BS EN 1466: 2014Do not carry the Moses Basket while your baby is inside.**Due to the natural composition of the Palm Baskets, the colours of each basket can vary.***Kindly be advised that this product is crafted on a made-to-order basis and undergoes thorough rigorous quality checks prior to delivery, resulting in a slightly extended delivery timeframe. Rest assured, our attentive team will promptly notify you once your order has been dispatched.
Organic CottonPremium PaddingAward-Winning Range

