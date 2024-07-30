Clair de Lune Organic Noah Pod With Rocking Stand - Cream

Crafted from handwoven willow wicker and features an integrated hood. Comes complete with wicker Noah Pod®, organic dressing, cream sheet, a firm, natural bamboo mattress and rocking stand. Our sustainable wicker Noah Pods® are crafted using beautiful materials that are perfect for the eco-conscious parent, and well suited to any nursery style while showcasing its unique, practical and innovative design. This premium adaptation of a traditional Moses basket is hand-woven from sturdy willow wicker and hand-dressed by our wonderful team in our Sedex-certified British factory. The luxury organic dressing features a sewn-in padded lining which protects the wicker basket internally and externally, for both baby and carrier comfort. The organic range supports a more sustainable planet by reducing the use of toxins and increasing the use of more naturally sourced products. The lightweight and super-soft dressing has been sustainably designed and crafted in our Manchester-based factory, using the finest organic materials (tested to OEKO-TEX Standard 100). It is hypoallergenic which means it is better for the skin, helping ensure your baby’s comfort. Comes complete with a matching organic cotton cream sheet, and natural bamboo mattress which is naturally hypo-allergenic and creates a supportive, clean & dry sleep surface for your newborn. Not only that, but it's also fully air-permeable. The characteristics of the wool fibre mean that the mattress is naturally antibacterial and provides a natural temperature regulator to keep your newborn comfortable in all seasons. This wicker bed is easy to clean and maintain, making it a practical choice for busy parents. The natural wicker material allows for excellent airflow, keeping your baby cool and comfortable. The Organic Wicker Noah Pod® is the perfect choice for parents who want a safe, non-toxic, and sustainable baby bed that is both beautiful and practical. With its natural materials and soft bedding, your baby will sleep soundly and safely in this comfortable and eco-friendly Noah Pod®. Suitable from birth to a maximum weight of 9 kg (or until baby begins to roll over, pull themselves up or sit unaided). Dressing& Sheet Fabric: 100% Organic Cotton (GOTs certified). Dressing Filling: 100% Polyester (Recycled). Mattress Filling: 50% Wool/50% Coir fibre with natural latex. Mattress Cover: 24% Bamboo Viscose/76% Polyester. Dimensions Mattress: 74 x 28 x 3 cm. Dimensions Noah Pod®: 76 x 29 x 45 cm. Dimensions Stand: 70-83.5 x 30-33.5 - 48.2 cm Dressings and mattress cover are removable and machine washable at 40 degrees. Conforms to BS EN 1466: 2014. * Do not carry the Moses Basket while your baby is inside. **Kindly be advised that this product is crafted on a made-to-order basis and undergoes thorough rigorous quality checks prior to delivery, resulting in a slightly extended delivery timeframe. Rest assured, our attentive team will promptly notify you once your order has been dispatched.