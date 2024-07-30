Marketplace.
Clair de Lune Chelsea Palm Moses Basket With Rocking Stand - White

Special edition Moses basket to celebrate Clair de Lune’s 80th anniversary.Comes complete with a luxury padded dressing, a premium quilted mattress, finished with an elegant bow and rocking stand.Combines a timeless Waffle fabric, with a contemporary twist - complements neutral spaces beautifully.To celebrate the rich history of Clair de Lune, we’ve launched this special edition Moses basket inspired by the first baskets that we brought to the market. Dressed on a classic Palm Basket, the Chelsea combines a timeless look, reflective of our history, with a sleek contemporary twist.Timeless Elegance: The Chelsea Moses Basket pairs a classic, breathable Waffle cotton fabric with an elegant bow detail to create a basket that exudes vintage charm.Crafted with Care: A lightweight and breathable design, the artisan basket is meticulously handwoven from natural Palm leaves creating a sturdy and safe sleep space. The wraparound, dressing has been created with luxury in mind, featuring sumptuously soft cotton fabrics and sewn-in padding for comfort. Finished with a beautiful bow for maximum visual impact.Hypoallergenic Mattress: This mattress has a soft-touch, hypoallergenic quilted cover, is fully breathable, air permeable and reversible; for a protected and relaxing night's sleep. The pad is made from high-density polyester for support, as well as heat-dissipating properties to ensure your baby remains comfortable throughout the night and to help regulate their temperature.Made with Love in Great Britain: Our skilled team of local seamstresses take pride in crafting this exquisite Moses basket.Suitable from birth to a maximum weight of 9 kg (or until baby begins to roll over, pull themselves up or sit unaided).Product Details:a. Dressing:Fabric: 100% CottonFilling: 100% PolyesterDimensions (Base): 75 x 28 x 24 cmDressings are removable and machine washable at 30 degrees.Conforms to BS EN 1466: 2014b. Mattress:Top quilted microfibre panel: 100% PolyesterFilling: High-Density Polyester Fibre - 100% PolyesterBottom panel: 100% PolypropyleneCover is removable and machine washable at 40 degrees.Dimensions: 74 x 28 x 3.5 cmc. Natural rocking stand:Length: 70 - 83.5 cmWidth: 30 - 37 cmHeight: 48.2 cmConforms to BS EN 1466:2014.Self-assembly required.* Do not carry the Moses Basket while your baby is inside.**Due to the natural composition of the Palm Baskets, the colours of each basket can vary.
Luxury PaddingBow DetailingNewborn Essential

