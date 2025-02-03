Clair de Lune Scandi Moses Basket With Folding Stand - White

Comes complete with handwoven palm Moses basket, Cotton-rich dressing, hypoallergenic fibre mattress and folding stand.

Lightweight, breathable material in the lining.

A minimalist, Scandi-inspired Moses basket.

Scandi Palm Moses Basket - A beautifully minimalist addition to your nursery that blends seamlessly with IKEA-style furniture, embodying the timeless elegance of Scandinavian design.

Complete Set: Includes a handwoven palm Moses basket, a cotton-rich dressing and a hypoallergenic fibre mattress. We've thought of everything to ensure your baby's comfort and your peace of mind.

Lightweight and Breathable: The super-soft Moses dressing is crafted from a polycotton blend that is not only gentle on your baby's skin but also lightweight and breathable. It promotes a serene and comfortable sleep, night after night.

Hypoallergenic Mattress: The included hypoallergenic fibre mattress features a removable, machine-washable cover and a firm fibre filling that provides essential support for your little one's back and allows for proper air circulation throughout the night.

Safety and Quality Assured: Our organic palm baskets are ethically, environmentally, and sustainably sourced. Crafted from organic handwoven palm leaves, they conform to BS EN 1466:2014 standards, ensuring a secure sleeping environment for your precious little one.

Suitable from birth to a maximum weight of 9 kg (or until baby begins to roll over, pull themselves up or sit unaided).

Product Details

Fabric: White - 52% Polyester/48% Cotton, Cream - 65% Polyester/35% Cotton

Dimensions (Base): 75 x 28 x 24 cm

Dimensions Stand: 76.5-83.5 â€“ 30-37 â€“ 57.5 cm

Dressings are removable and machine washable at 30 degrees.

Conforms to BS EN 1466: 2014

*Do not carry the Moses Basket while your baby is inside.

**Due to the natural composition of the Palm Baskets, the colours of each basket can vary.