Clair de Lune Jungle Dreams 2 Pack Moses Basket Sheets

Dimensions to fit Moses Basket mattress – 74 x 30 cm.Complete with one safari-inspired sheet and one polka dot sheet.Crafted from a cotton-rich fabric blend and super soft next to delicate skin.Transform your baby's sleeping haven into a safari adventure with these beautifully designed fitted sheets, thoughtfully crafted to offer both style and comfort.Safari-Inspired Design: These fitted sheets feature an array of safari-inspired animals, bringing the adventurous spirit of the jungle to your baby's nursery.Comfortable and Breathable: Crafted from a cotton-rich fabric blend, these sheets prioritise breathability for your baby's comfort. The softness of the material ensures a cosy sleeping environment while maintaining airflow for a peaceful rest.Stylish Sophistication: Alongside the jungle-themed print, the pack includes a soft grey polka dot sheet, adding a touch of elegance and sophistication to your baby's sleeping area.Effortless Maintenance: The fitted sheets are fully machine washable, allowing for easy cleaning and maintenance.Perfect Fit: With fully elasticated edges, these sheets are tailored to fit Moses basket mattresses measuring 74 x 30 cm, ensuring a snug and secure fit.Fabric: 60% Cotton/40% PolyesterDimensions: 74 x 30 cmMachine washable
Elasticated-to-fitFun Safari DesignMachine Washable

