Clair de Lune Jungle Dreams 2 Pack Moses Basket Sheets

Dimensions to fit Moses Basket mattress – 74 x 30 cm.

Complete with one safari-inspired sheet and one polka dot sheet.

Crafted from a cotton-rich fabric blend and super soft next to delicate skin.

Transform your baby's sleeping haven into a safari adventure with these beautifully designed fitted sheets, thoughtfully crafted to offer both style and comfort.

Safari-Inspired Design: These fitted sheets feature an array of safari-inspired animals, bringing the adventurous spirit of the jungle to your baby's nursery.

Comfortable and Breathable: Crafted from a cotton-rich fabric blend, these sheets prioritise breathability for your baby's comfort. The softness of the material ensures a cosy sleeping environment while maintaining airflow for a peaceful rest.

Stylish Sophistication: Alongside the jungle-themed print, the pack includes a soft grey polka dot sheet, adding a touch of elegance and sophistication to your baby's sleeping area.

Effortless Maintenance: The fitted sheets are fully machine washable, allowing for easy cleaning and maintenance.

Perfect Fit: With fully elasticated edges, these sheets are tailored to fit Moses basket mattresses measuring 74 x 30 cm, ensuring a snug and secure fit.

Fabric: 60% Cotton/40% Polyester

Dimensions: 74 x 30 cm

Machine washable